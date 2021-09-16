Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Down 73.5% in August

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTMVY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Rightmove alerts:

OTCMKTS RTMVY traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 38,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,199. Rightmove has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $21.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.