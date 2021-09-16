Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,582 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.12. 171,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,919. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.