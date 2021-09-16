Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 635 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,812,000 after acquiring an additional 153,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after acquiring an additional 473,229 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 283,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,861,000 after acquiring an additional 68,758 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,709,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,213,000 after acquiring an additional 89,250 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $268.90. 33,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,621. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $175.98 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

