RiverTree Advisors LLC Buys 518 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,126,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,384 shares in the last quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,007,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,236,000 after buying an additional 343,138 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 294.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after buying an additional 317,460 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$50.79 on Thursday. 580,970 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.78.

