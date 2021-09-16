RiverTree Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

RiverTree Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 23,964 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 201,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIVO traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,115 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

