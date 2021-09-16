Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS RHHVF opened at $371.89 on Wednesday. Roche has a 12 month low of $308.57 and a 12 month high of $411.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.57.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

