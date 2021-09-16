Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Short Interest Update

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,752,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 66,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,800. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

About Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc is an early stage life science company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new drugs, formulations, and compounds that provide therapies for chronic and acute inflammatory diseases. It focuses on small molecule therapeutics that exhibit anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics.

