Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,240 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.75.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $83.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

