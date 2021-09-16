Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 49,802 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR opened at $64.03 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

In related news, Director Marc Lemann bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,400. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

