Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $5,072,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,445 shares of company stock worth $30,456,610 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $529.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $481.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $532.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

