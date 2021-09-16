Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98.

