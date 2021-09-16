Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $4.52 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.88.

NYSE APTV opened at $154.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $82.12 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average is $150.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

