Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.29 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after acquiring an additional 569,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,275,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,907,000 after acquiring an additional 117,743 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,229,000 after acquiring an additional 72,212 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,474,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,782,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

NYSE SPG opened at $131.15 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.