Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 724.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,848 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $212.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

