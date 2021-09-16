Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 72.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,528 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $109.63 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.87.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.