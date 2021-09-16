Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $477.15 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.38 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $478.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.