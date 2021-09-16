Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,450 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,450 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,946,000 after buying an additional 1,552,038 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,114,000 after buying an additional 741,334 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,926,000 after buying an additional 401,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,214,000 after buying an additional 373,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Argus raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TT opened at $186.97 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.41 and a 200-day moving average of $182.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

