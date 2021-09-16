RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG) Insider Acquires A$11,875.00 in Stock

RooLife Group Ltd (ASX:RLG) insider Warren Barry acquired 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,875.00 ($8,482.14).

About RooLife Group

RooLife Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated digital marketing and customer acquisition services with a focus on driving online sales of products and services for its clients in Australia and China. Its online e-Commerce marketplaces assist businesses to sell directly to Chinese consumers and accept payment through the WeChat and Alipay mobile payments platforms.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for RooLife Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RooLife Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.