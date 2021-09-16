Roots (TSE:ROOT) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Roots (TSE:ROOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Roots to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Roots from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roots from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Roots from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.41.

Get Roots alerts:

ROOT opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$128.85 million and a PE ratio of 8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.12. Roots has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.37.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.