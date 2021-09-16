Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide stock opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.88. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that High Tide will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HITI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.