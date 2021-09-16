Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TVE. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.73.

TVE stock opened at C$2.85 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.69 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Scott William Reimond sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$26,481.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,028,630 shares in the company, valued at C$2,808,159.90.

Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

