Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

RPRX stock opened at $37.97 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $34.80 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 30,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $1,283,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 918,301 shares of company stock worth $39,051,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at $1,211,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 21.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 42.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

