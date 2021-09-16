Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 51,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNN. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $36.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

