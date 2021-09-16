Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 451.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,290 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 15.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 76.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 80.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $15.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

