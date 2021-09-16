Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 117,892 Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Porch Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Porch Group by 1,600.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 77,135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $580,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $322,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 335,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock worth $532,392 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

PRCH opened at $18.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $24.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

