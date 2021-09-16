Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 546.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 236,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.50% of Molecular Templates worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 49.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molecular Templates by 22.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 119,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $830,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,867,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,069,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $340.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 359.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.16%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

