Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $2.06 Million in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Westwood Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $19.38 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $27.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82. The stock has a market cap of $161.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.52 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

