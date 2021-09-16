Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 113,508 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,508 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. cut shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

