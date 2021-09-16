Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.07% of Genasys worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Genasys in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Genasys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Genasys by 19.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Genasys by 2,846.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 34,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $189.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. Genasys Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

