Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.33 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The firm has a market cap of $707.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.93.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

