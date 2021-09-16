Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAFRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upgraded Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Safran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $30.88. 109,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Safran has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

