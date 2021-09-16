Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Saia worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Saia by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Saia by 25.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 103.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 24.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 93,838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.92.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $245.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.19. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.07 and a 12 month high of $259.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.