salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $256.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.34. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.78 billion, a PE ratio of 102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,729,832.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 760,656 shares of company stock worth $190,459,797. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

