salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $256.16 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $250.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

