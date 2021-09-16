salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Parker Harris sold 560 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $138,997.60.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00.
Shares of CRM opened at $256.16 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $250.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.34.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
