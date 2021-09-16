salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 70,251 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 1.1% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.08% of salesforce.com worth $184,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total value of $1,043,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 760,656 shares of company stock valued at $190,459,797 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $256.44. The company had a trading volume of 41,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,545. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

