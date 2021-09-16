Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the August 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on SAXPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAXPY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.88. 17,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,218. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.91.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

