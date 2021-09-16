Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the August 15th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandbridge X2 stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sandbridge X2 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SBII traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,306. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71. Sandbridge X2 has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.04.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

