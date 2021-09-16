Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to post $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.07 billion. Santander Consumer USA reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Compass Point lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

SC remained flat at $$41.42 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 42,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,004. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a current ratio of 45.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,822,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,035,000 after purchasing an additional 58,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,244,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,793,000 after purchasing an additional 360,693 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,972,000 after purchasing an additional 178,336 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,257,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after purchasing an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

