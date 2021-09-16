Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

SHLAF remained flat at $$308.60 during midday trading on Friday. Schindler has a 52-week low of $259.35 and a 52-week high of $329.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.99.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

