Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,516,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,668,000 after buying an additional 865,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Schlumberger by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

