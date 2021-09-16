Scotiabank Trims Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Target Price to C$50.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LIFZF traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,071. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a one year low of $18.13 and a one year high of $42.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp. engages in mining for iron ore. It owns interests in Iron Ore Company of Canada which operates a major iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland, and Labrador on lands leased from the company. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

