Scott L. Anchin Purchases 5,000 Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $5.26. 99 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,754. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a market cap of $190.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Analysts expect that Genasys Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Genasys during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

