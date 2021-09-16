Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.76. 3,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 318,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,770.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 432.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

