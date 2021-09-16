SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,745 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NOW were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NOW during the first quarter worth $913,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,380 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNOW opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.08. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44.

DNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.20.

In related news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

