Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Analysts at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air stock opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.