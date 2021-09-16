Securian Asset Management Inc Has $1.30 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Textron by 412.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,451,000 after buying an additional 1,234,103 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Textron by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Textron by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,936,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,620,000 after purchasing an additional 336,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,334,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $70.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $64.97. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $74.80. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

