Securian Asset Management Inc Has $959,000 Stock Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 64.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 164.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Bank of Marin acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.55.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total value of $45,377.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LAD opened at $322.52 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.21 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.16 and a 200-day moving average of $361.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.