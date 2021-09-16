Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after buying an additional 232,299 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,784,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after buying an additional 183,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 63.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,765,000 after buying an additional 141,526 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT opened at $47.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

