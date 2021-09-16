Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.75 and last traded at $40.50. 5,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 492,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.25.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Seer alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -16.36.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,434.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 666,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 147,023 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Seer by 103,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Seer by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,942,000 after purchasing an additional 230,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.