Sei Investments Co. Has $3 Million Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 78.87%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.